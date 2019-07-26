Millions of people had their personal information compromised in the Equifax data breach back in 2017. If you are one of them, a check for $125 could be all yours.

As part of a $700 million settlement, Equifax must reimburse customers for money lost as result of the breach or compensate them for the cost of credit monitoring. The most important thing you need to know is that you have to file a claim to be eligible for the $125 or other reimbursement.

To find out if you're eligible, all you need to do is go to this website and enter your last name along with the last six digits of your social security number.

If you determine that you're eligible, you need to file a claim. You have until January 22, 2020 to file.

I went and checked - and it turns out I'm not eligible. I guess I shouldn't be disappointed that my personal data wasn't compromised, but I sure wouldn't mind getting a check for $125!

[H/T cnet.com]