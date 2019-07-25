Woodstock 50 Turns To Maryland As Possible Site For Festival

After failing to secure a permit to hold Woodstock 50 at Vernon Down, organizers are turning to Maryland.

"Variety" is reporting that promoter Michael Lang is in talks to hold a scaled-down version of Woodstock 50 at the 20-thousand seat Merriweather Post Pavilion in Columbia, Maryland.

The festival is scheduled for August 16 to the 18th.

Woodstock's application to hold the music festival at Vernon Downs was denied by the Town of Vernon three times.