Two Major Comedy Powerhouses Announce CNY Tour Dates

Two prominent names in contemporary standup will be spreading laughs in Central New York next year.

SEBASTIAN MANISCALCO

"About My Father" Chicago Premiere At AMC River East Getty Images for Lionsgate loading...

Sebastian Maniscalco will be making a stop in Syracuse as part of his newly announced "It Ain't Right" Tour. The comedian, actor and podcast host will take the stage Sunday, November 17th at the Upstate Medical Arena at Oncenter War Memorial.

Tickets go on sale Friday, December 1st at 10am through Ticketmaster.

Maniscalco, acclaimed as the "undisputed king of physical comedy" by The New York Times, has enjoyed a successful two-decade career, selling out major venues like Madison Square Garden and the United Center. Beyond stand-up, he's landed memorable roles in film and television, and has an upcoming HBO MAX series titled Bookie. Additionally, Maniscalco has shown his podcast chops on Daddy vs. Doctor and The Pete and Sebastian Show.

THEO VON

Sebastian Maniscalco at Ryman Auditorium for "Nobody Does This" Tour Getty Images loading...

YouTube and podcast sensation Theo Von is also coming to the Upstate Medical Arena at the Oncenter War Memorial in Syracuse earlier in the year, on Thursday, February 8th. Tickets for this show also go on sale Friday, December 1st through AXS.com.

Theo Von, whose full name is Theodor Capitani von Kurnatowski III, is a comedian and actor renowned for podcasts like This Past Weekend and The King and the Sting, as well as stand-up specials such as Regular People and No Offense on Netflix. Recognized for his distinctive mullet and Southern roots, Von's new tour, "Return of the Rat," includes just one stop in Upstate New York, the aforementioned Syracuse date.

Central New Yorkers won't be limited to just these opportunities for laughter. It was previously announced that Tom Segura is scheduled to perform at Turning Stone Casino in June.

