Onondaga Deputy Recovering After Allegedly Being Cut with Folding Saw at Oncenter in Syracuse
A Central New York deputy is recovering after officials say the deputy was attacked on Tuesday.
According to a written release from the Onondaga County Sheriff's Office, two deputies who completed their work shifts at the Onondaga County Justice Center "were walking in the parking lot on the Oncenter when a homeless Syracuse man approached them in an aggressive manner while armed with a folding hand saw and a folding metal stool.
As the deputies identified themselves, the suspect [allegedly] began to intentionally (damage) one of the deputies’ personal vehicles with the stool. While damaging the vehicle, the deputies attempted to take the suspect into custody when the suspect cut one of the deputies across the face with the folding saw." The incident took place at approximately 11:30pm on September 20, 2022.
The 28-year-old male deputy was brought to Upstate University Hospital where he was treated and released for what police describes as a "large laceration." As of this posting police say that the deputy is doing well.
Peters, whom police say is homeless and has no address of record, was taken into custody and arrested on Wednesday, September 21, 2022. He is now facing several charges, including the following:
- Assault in the Second Degree
- Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree
- Criminal Mischief in the Third Degree
Peters is being held at the Onondaga County Correctional Facility.
Regardless of the area in which an investigation or crime is taking place, anonymous calls, e-mail, and messages may also be left with Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers by calling: 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS), by visiting www.mohawkvalleycrimestoppers.com, or by using the P3 Tips mobile app. All information received by Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is 100% confidential.
[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the Onondaga County Sheriff's Office. Regardless of any statements or photographs regarding potential evidence presented or accusations alleged, the reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]
