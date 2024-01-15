WWE Returning to Central New York on the ‘Road to WrestleMania’

Get ready, Central New York! World Wrestling Entertainment is bringing their pulse-pounding "Road to WrestleMania" tour back to the region this spring.

Mark your calendars for Sunday, March 31, 2024, at the Upstate Medical Arena at The Oncenter War Memorial in Syracuse. Bell time is 7:00 p.m.

The Oncenter via Facebook The Oncenter via Facebook loading...

You choose your ringside experience with tickets ranging from $20 up to $120. Tickets go on sale Friday, January 19th at 10:00am through Ticketmaster

The last time WWE was in Syracuse was last March, 2023. They also made an appearance at Utica's Adirondack Bank Center even more recently, on Saturday, December 9, 2023.

Although the official card is typically unveiled in the weeks leading up to the event, some big names are already being advertised, such as "The American Nightmare" Cody Rhodes, Seth "Freakin" Rollins, Rhea Ripley of Judgment Day, the charismatic L.A. Knight, "The Man" Becky Lynch, "The Phenomenal" AJ Styles, Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, Jimmy & Jey Uso, and the electrifying Street Profits.

But I guess the big question wrestling fans will want to know... will we get an appearance by C.M. Punk?

WWE via Facebook WWE via Facebook loading...

ROAD TO WRESTLEMANIA

Speaking of WrestleMania, the WWE's premiere annual event will take place Saturday, April 6th and Sunday, April 7th from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. It will be the 40th such event, with the first one taking place all the way back in 1984 at New York's Madison Square Garden. The main event saw Hulk Hogan and Mr. T defeat "Rowdy" Roddy Piper and "Mr. Wonderful" Paul Orndorff.

Gear up for an unforgettable spectacle as the WWE returns to Central New York on Sunday, March 31st!

Ranking the 10 Best Pro Wrestlers Born in New York Bet you didn't know some of these guys were born in New York. Gallery Credit: Will Phillips

Check Out These Awesome Vintage Photos of WWE (WWF) at the Utica Aud in 1988 These photos are a real time capsule! Check out these photos from a WWE (WWF) wrestling event at the Utica Memorial Auditorium in February, 1988. Gallery Credit: Will Phillips