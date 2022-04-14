SUNY Upstate Medical University and Crouse Health in Syracuse have announced their intentions to bring the two health care systems together.

Under the proposal, Upstate Medical University will acquire the operations of Crouse Hospital, which will become part of the Upstate Medical University Health System.

The proposed combination will include all of Crouse Hospitals’ inpatient and outpatient services.

Crouse Hospital will become part of Upstate University Hospital and the Crouse campus will be branded as Upstate Crouse Hospital.

Crouse Medical Practice will remain intact and will be branded as Upstate Crouse Medical Practice.

Officials at Upstate and Crouse believe the combined organization would generate new career opportunities in the region.

“There has been a natural progression in our relationship over the years. Between the two organizations, there are many clinical services that complement each other. Formalizing the relationship with Crouse—and making it a key component of our University Hospital system—would allow these services to flourish,” said Robert Corona, CEO of Upstate University Hospital.

No staff reductions are anticipated as a result of the transaction and it’s anticipated that union employees at each hospital will continue to be represented by their current respective unions.

SUNY Upstate Medical University is the region’s largest employer with nearly 11,000 employees.

Crouse Health is top 10 employer in Central New York, with 3,200 employees and a medical staff of over 900 physicians.

Both institutions are currently engaged in obtaining regulatory approvals, including a Certificate of Need from the New York State Department of Health, which is expected to take several months.

During that time, both hospitals will remain independent.

