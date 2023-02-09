JINKIES! You Can Buy a Scooby-Doo ‘Mystery Machine’ Not Far from New York
Ever dream of cruising around the country solving mysteries with bunch of meddling kids? Well, now you can!
A 2003 Ford E150 fashioned after the famous "Mystery Machine" from the Scooby-Doo cartoons is currently up for sale on Facebook Marketplace. The car is located in East Haven, Connecticut, about 2.5 hours south of Albany.
The V8-equipped Ford currently has an asking price of $5,000. The Marketplace description says it "runs & drives excellent" and comes with a clean title. 195,000 miles are on the engine, and it has an automatic transmission.
The van is also a camper conversion, which means you can comfortably sleep in there while you're out cracking cases. It's equipped with electric hookups for your gadgets, a rooftop vent with a fan for ventilating... y'know, "incidental smoke"... a rudimentary sink activated by a foot pump, and plenty of storage drawers for your Scooby Snacks.
The previous owners say the camper conversion was "done professionally in Colorado" by a company called Ferns Vans.
BRIEF HISTORY OF SCOOBY-DOO
Scooby-Doo first premiered on American television in 1969 for Hanna-Barbera Productions. It was one of the first popular "Saturday morning cartoons," centering around a group of mystery-solving teenagers and their sometimes-verbal Great Dane. Scooby-Doo became a pop culture icon and spawned multiple spinoff specials and movies, to go along with seemingly endless merchandising opportunities.
Check out the YouTube video below for a full tour of the Mystery Machine for sale in East Haven, Connecticut:
Don't have time to watch the video? Check out some pics in our gallery below: