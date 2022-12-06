Top 5 Things to Put in the Hole in the Schuyler Dollar General Parking Lot

Top 5 Things to Put in the Hole in the Schuyler Dollar General Parking Lot

The Dollar General in Schuyler has had a unique way of dealing with its gaping parking lot hole: Putting random stuff in it.

Maybe you've seen it... the Dollar General in question is at 2102 NY Route 5.

What they've put in the hole has evolved over time. Several months ago, I noticed an upside-down shopping cart. Now they've switched to bunch of random pallets.

It's a dicey situation. The hole cannot simply be filled in, as it's actually a sewer drain. But man, it is deep. And definitely a hazard for vehicles. So you certainly can't blame them for putting something there. To NOT do that would be irresponsible.

But can we all agree it's an eyesore? There's got to be something better to put in the hole. I've come up with 5 alternatives:

1.) YOUR UNWANTED VHS TAPES

You've been sitting on your pile of old VHS tapes for far too long, convinced "the right person" might buy them at your next garage sale. But it's time to face the hard truth: nobody does. So throw 'em in the hole!

2.) A PILE OF PENNIES

I think this is a good idea. It can double as a "wishing hole" for kids to throw pennies into, AND it can be one of those "take a penny, leave a penny" stations for when you're a few cents off from exact change. Win-win.

3.) TANGLED UP CHRISTMAS LIGHTS

"Honey, I'm not gonna throw away perfectly good Christmas lights! Just gotta untangle them..." Yeah, I'm sure you're gonna get right on that. Be honest with yourself, do you really have that kind of time? Just throw 'em in the hole!

4.) POLITICAL YARD SIGNS

Political yard signs are useless. They sway nobody's opinion, and just make you unlikeable to the person holding an opposing political view. Hideous landscape pollution. Throw 'em in the hole.

5.) THE DREGS OF THE LEFTOVER HALLOWEEN CANDY

You gonna eat that candy corn 2 months later? I didn't think so. Into the hole it goes.

What do YOU think the Schuyler Dollar General should do with their gaping parking lot hole?! Let us know on social media or through the app!

