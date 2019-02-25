School Closures Due To Winds Will Not Count Against Districts

While many school districts around Central New York have already used the total number of allotted snowdays for the school year, Mother Nature always has other plans. Just announced, many school districts will not have a High Wind day counted against them.

Governor Andrew Cuomo has released a statement saying schools that close as a result of high winds Monday will not have the day counted against their total for the school year.

"My administration has been in contact with the New York State Education Department and it has confirmed that the day will not be held against...districts requiring waivers due to insufficient available school days," the Governor said. "There is no higher priority than the safety of our students, and I commend New Yorkers for their vigilance during this severe weather."

The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a Wind Advisory, originally scheduled to end at 7PM, will now run through 10PM.