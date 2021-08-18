New York State experienced quite a surprise on Tuesday, August 10, 2021, when Governor Andrew Cuomo announced he would be resigning and that his term as governor would come to an end 14 days following his announcement.

Cuomo was under scrutinous investigation for several concerning issues including sexual harassment allegations, the way his administration handled data on COVID-19 related nursing home deaths, his $5 million book deal, and whether or not his closest friends and family members were given special access to COVID-19 tests before the general public.

Although New Yorkers were aware of the serious investigation surrounding their governor, the reason for the shock was that Cuomo had previously stuck to his guns, claiming innocence, and swore adamantly that he would not resign.

As soon as Cuomo announced that he would be resigning, all eyes turned to New York Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul, Hochul will take the leadership reigns on Tuesday, August 24, and will also become the very first female governor of New York.

Many realized they didn't know as much about Hochul as they thought they did and people began to scramble for information on the woman who will break history in New York state.

