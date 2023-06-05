School Cafeteria Food Recalled in New York Over Possible Contamination

Unless you're keen on having your kids eat plastic, you may want to encourage their school to check the freezer: approximately 22,530 pounds of frozen chili is being recalled due to possible contamination.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) has tagged 30-lb cases of "CHILI WITH BEANS" from J.T.M. Provisions Company as potentially being contaminated with white plastic:

30-lb. case of “CHILI WITH BEANS” containing six 5-lb. boilable bags of “CP5309 CHILI WITH BEANS” with lot code 23058 printed on the bag, and “February 27, 2023” and lot code 23058 printed on the case.

A customer complaint about semi-rigid white plastic material found in the frozen, ready-to-eat beef chili with beans led to the company's discovery of the issue, which it immediately reported to FSIS.

The chili in question is not found in retail supermarkets, but are a part of the National School Lunch Program (NSLP). The chili was shipped to distributors in the states of California, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Wisconsin and New York. School nutrition administrators are encouraged to check their freezer inventory for this product and not prepare it. The product should either be thrown away or returned to its purchase origin.

Parents with further questions about the recall are encouraged to contact J.T.M. Provisions Company's CFO, Matt Montgomery, at 513-367-4900 or via email at mmontgomery@jtmfoodgroup.com.

