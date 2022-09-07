Spectacular Saratoga Springs $18 Million Mansion is Straight Out of a Fairytale
You have to see inside this $18 million mansion in Saratoga Springs that looks like it came straight out of a fairytale.
The estate is known as the "Palazzo Riggi." It's owned by Ronald Riggi, co-founder, and CEO of Turbine Services Ltd., a global supplier of replacement parts for gas turbines, and his wife Michele, the former president of the National Museum of Dance in Saratoga Springs. Ronald recently died from cancer at the age of 80 and the mansion was put on the market.
Breathtaking Rooms
The main house features not one but two custom kitchens, an elevator, heated floors, walkways and driveway, a home theater like no other, a fitness room with a steam shower, and a bowling alley.
Marble & Crystal
If that's not enough, there are 23 marble medallions inlaid on the marble floors, chandeliers, and an award-winning staircase fit for Cinderella.
Marvelous Murals
The estate took two years to design and three more to build. An artist from Italy was even hit to live nearby for a year and hand paint murals in the home, some on the ceiling.
Outdoor Entertainment
Outside, the grounds feature beautifully manicured gardens and lawns, fountains, and an in-ground swimming pool with a spa, waterfalls, and a pool house.
The home was placed on the market and can be all yours for a mere $17,900,000. And it's not the only home the Riggi's are selling.
Lake Placid
The Riggi's own another mansion in Lake Placid that was put on the market in July.
The gated compound to the 46-acre property features 5 primary buildings with 9 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms. There's even an underground tunnel from the main residence to one of the guest homes, a tree house, 2 additional 2 bedroom guest homes, and an air stream "she shed".
Ronald and Michelle Riggi bought the property on Bear Cub Lane as a vacation getaway in the 1980s for $1 million. The famous home has even been featured in the Wall Street Journal Mansions Section.
The asking price for the private estate that is only minutes from Lake Placid Olympic Village, is $31.15 million, a lot higher than the current record of a ranch that sold in 2005 for $13 million, the most expensive property to date and much pricier than the Saratoga Springs property.