Santa Claus is coming to town...in a bucket truck.

If the coronavirus has you wondering how the kids will see Santa this year, wonder no more. Ames Tree Service in Liverpool, New York is going to drive Santa around central New York in a bucket truck. Santa can say hello at a distance so we can all stay healthy this holiday season. "Let us know if you would like to see Santa drive through neighborhood."

If you want to see Santa in your neighborhood, send a message to Ames Tree Service on Facebook with your address so they can plan Santa's route.

Everyone asking to see Santa will get a message with dates and times to make sure they are home.

The bucket truck tour is free. "We're just trying to spread some holiday cheer."

Santa is also taking a sleigh ride tour with the Whitesboro Fire Department, December 12th and 19th from 9am to 4pm. He'll be riding through the village on December 12th and through the town on the 19th.

Santa will also be available for social distance visits at Sangertown Square Mall and Bass Pro Shops this year. Advance reservations are required at both locations.

You can also have the kids visit Kris Kringle virtually at CreateHolidayMagic.com.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

"