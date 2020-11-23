Is Santa Claus ‘Immune’ To COVID-19?

This holiday season Santa will be spreading lots of joy to all the boys and girls of the world. Many of those children are nervous that Santa may get COVID-19. Is Santa immune to the coronavirus?

According to the United States top infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci, Santa Claus is immune to COVID-19.

“Santa is exempt from this because Santa, of all the good qualities, has a lot of good innate immunity,” Dr. Anthony Fauci told USA Today.

A normal man would be considered high-risk for a serious case of COVID with global travels. However, we are talking about Santa Claus.

“Santa is not going to be spreading any infections to anybody,” Fauci said.

Santa’s elves have been busy fighting off the virus in the North Pole, but luckily due to Santa's magic, everyone is safe.

“The good news is that mask compliance there is pretty good, and the elves are committed to social distancing. Mrs. Claus has implemented a program of regular testing and the reindeers now lead contact tracing.”

Even though visits to see Santa this year are different due to face masks and more, children should know that the virus won't stop him from visiting. Make sure to leave out the milk and cookies because Santa will still be bringing Christmas cheer this year, even if it’s at a safe social distance.

