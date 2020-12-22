Here’s Where to See Santa When He Tours New Hartford on Christmas Eve
Santa will be making a tour around New Hartford on Christmas Eve. Here's where you can catch the big guy.
Santa Claus is a busy guy this time of year, so it's really lucky that he'll be available to do one last check of his naughty and nice list as he rides a fire engine all around New Hartford.
The New Hartford Fire Department, who'll be escorting Santa, says they can't give exact times when Santa will arrive on each street or pass through each parking lot, so kids will need to listen for the sirens. The tour starts at 12 noon.
Santa will travel the following route:
