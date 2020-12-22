Santa will be making a tour around New Hartford on Christmas Eve. Here's where you can catch the big guy.

Santa Claus is a busy guy this time of year, so it's really lucky that he'll be available to do one last check of his naughty and nice list as he rides a fire engine all around New Hartford.

The New Hartford Fire Department, who'll be escorting Santa, says they can't give exact times when Santa will arrive on each street or pass through each parking lot, so kids will need to listen for the sirens. The tour starts at 12 noon.

Santa will travel the following route:

Oxford Rd

High School

Sanger Ave

Gilbert Rd

Hubbardton Rd

Foxcroft Rd

Woodberry Rd

Oxford Rd

Kellogg Rd

Chapman Rd

Meadowbrook Dr

Valley View

Ironwood

Higby Rd

Hughes Elementary

Stonebridge Rd

White Pine Rd

Lower Woods Rd

Westminster Rd

Genesee St

Clinton Rd

Myles Elementary

Sycamore Dr

Pinecrest Rd

Oakdale Ave

Seneca Turnpike

Applewood Development

Cherrywood Development

Thank you to the volunteers at the New Hartford Fire Department for making Santa's visit a reality.

