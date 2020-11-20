Santa Claus came to town a little early to answer a 10 year-old boy's Christmas wish.

Xander Ayla wrote a letter, giving up his gifts for Christmas this year, so Santa could help his sick dad instead. The Rome boy wanted Santa to bring his dad a car this Christmas. "I know you're busy," he wrote. "Today his tire was flat and it's falling apart even more. Duct tap isn't working. Please Santa. I've been good."

So good, Xander does odd jobs, including setting up his own lemonade stand, to help his dad pay the bills.

Photo Credit - Bryan Brockway

Dad is a single father, doing the best he can to raise his son while battling health issues that have required several surgeries. "Thankfully I have a good support system that is there for whatever I need," said AJ Zyla. "I keep going for Xander. He's my rock."

Jeremy Roth is part of that support system. He not only provides a shoulder AJ can lean on. He also coaches Xander's softball team. Roth is the one who sent Xander's touching letter to Bryan Brockway, who helps kids every year with a number of charities, including his annual Back to School drive in Rome. After Brockway told his boss at Carbone Honda/Subaru about the letter, they decided to make Xander's wish come true.

AJ was surprised with a fully loaded Nissan Altima and the trunk was filled with gifts for Xander. Brockway, who played the role of Santa Claus, along with some of his friends/elves, came together to cover the insurance for a year as well. "It takes a whole community," said Brockway. "I’m just blessed to be able to help my friends in the city of Rome, where I call home."

The kindness of strangers left AJ speechless. "I'm so grateful. This made my life. I've never had this kind of generosity. This is going to be one holiday to remember."

Xander couldn't agree more. "Best Christmas ever," he said.