Saalty Dawg Sports Bar and Restaurant Now Open In Frankfort

The Dawg is open in Frankfort, and soon they'll offer a unique spot for weddings and parties with a new outdoor pavilion and deck.

The Saalty Dawg Saloon is now open at Maple Crest Golf Club. They have a full bar with happy hour every day from 3-6pm, and they serve up chili, nachos, flatbread pizza, sandwiches ( full menu here ) and more.

All are welcome including snowmobilers as it's located on trail C7 across from the Ilion Snowdrifter's.

In March we'll see an upstairs bar and restaurant featuring an outside deck overlooking the golf course and the Valley. Then in April, a new outdoor pavilion will be open for graduation parties, bridal showers, weddings and more.

The Salty Dog Saloon is located at Maple Crest Golf Club, 1527 Cedarville Road

Frankfort, or on sled trail C7. Call 315-894-3970 for more details.

Other snowmobile friendly spots include Cleaver's BBQ , Patty's Pub and Scenic View Campground .