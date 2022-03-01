Everyone Asked to Wear Blue in Honor of Boy Killed in Snowmobile Crash

A little boy taken too soon will be laid to rest this week and everyone is being asked to wear blue in his honor.

8-year-old Jayden Donaldson, of Oneida, New York was tragically killed Sunday, February 27, after a tragic snowmobile accident.

Oneida City Police say the crash happened on private property and involved only one snowmobile. Jayden was pronounced deceased at the scene and police are continuing to investigate.

Jayden was a third-grade student at Seneca St. Elementary School in the Oneida School District.

"There are no words," said Oneida City School Superintendent Matt Carpenter who sent out a message to the School District Community:

We are saddened to hear that a Seneca Street Elementary student was lost in a tragic accident this afternoon. The district will have support staff on hand this week to support students, families, and staff during this trying time. Please don’t hesitate to reach out to your child’s teacher, counselor, or Principal if you need support in the coming days. Our thoughts and prayers remain with the student, the family, and the greater Oneida Community.

For more resources available, you can visit the district website at Oneidacsd.org.

Jayden had dreams of being a police officer when he grew up. He liked to go fishing, ride his bike, and watch Brewstew on YouTube, according to his obituary.

He was a fearless kid who was always willing to try something new. He had lots of friends and went out of his way to say “Hi” whenever he saw them. Jayden was a protector of his siblings and was constantly watching out for them.

Visitation is scheduled for Saturday, March 5 at Ironside Funeral Home in Oneida. His family is asking everyone to wear blue in Jayden’s memory.

Visitation

Saturday, March 05, 2022

1:00PM - 3:00PM

Ironside Funeral Home Inc

342 Main Street

Oneida, NY

Memorial contributions may be made in Jayden’s memory to the Oneida PBA, 108 Main St., Oneida, NY, 13421.

Tragedy Strikes Football Community

This isn't the first tragic loss suffered this school year. Several Upstate New York communities came together for Carthage football player Tyler Christman who died after a massive brain injury on the field.

Christman took a hit on the field and collapsed during a game on September 17 in West Genesee. He was unresponsive as he left the field and had to have emergency surgery after being diagnosed with Second Impact Syndrome.