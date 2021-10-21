FOR SALE: This Utica Bar Has So Much Potential To Make You Great Money

I remember when The Sanctuary was in the process of being built in 2015. I was still in college and vividly remember saying "this place is going to be great." It was brand new. Something fresh for our community.

The bar is just minutes away from Downtown Utica and serves as the "gateway" into the Utica Brewery District. According to Kris Joseph from One Realty Partners, the current owner was looking to sell one of his properties - and The Sanctuary is that property.

It has always had so much potential to do well. With a set of fresh, new ideas, and a pretty big investment - maybe you can be the one to turn this bar into the hottest place in the Brewery District.

What's Inside?

Think about it like this: this space is so large, it can be used for many different things. It was newly built in 2016, meaning structurally it is in great condition. It features two levels, 7,200+ square feet with an inside capacity for over 450 people. Each level of the building features a full service kitchen, custom bar, restrooms and more.

What's Outside?

The Sanctuary outdoor space can hold 300+ guests with 60ft covered bar, food prep area, and custom built stage for entertainment. It's perfect for a weekly Saranac Thursday party - or just for hosting customers on the weekends during the summer.

Take a tour through some photos below.

Do you have any ideas on how to attract customers to the space? Great. Next step is the investment which is a pretty penny. It's currently on the market for $1,800,000.

