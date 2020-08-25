An upstate New York bar issued a tongue in cheek "apology" for advertising its live entertainment, which ended up advertising its live entertainment.

Bar and restaurant owners are understandably frustrated with the state's rules, including one that prevents establishments from advertising any live entertainment, or charging a cover for that entertainment. This has left local musicians and venues scrambling.

One bar in northern New York has had enough. Spokes Craft Beer & Tapas, in Watertown, issued a tongue in cheek apology for their "mistake" in promoting the acts scheduled to perform at their bar.

"We have made a HUGE mistake. We advertised that outside on Thursdays we have music 5-8 and Andy Taylor plays Sundays at Spokes 5-8 (through September weather permitting). Everyone 6 ft apart, (musicians 12 ft), masked when not seated and NO dancing. We will never do that again. Make sure you share with everyone you know and PLEASE ask them to forgive us for our mistake. Thank you."

Of course, their "apology" turned out to be a pretty effective method for getting the word out. So far, the post has been shared nearly 100 times.

Perhaps more local bars should "apologize" for their advertising.