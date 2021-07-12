Amazing Home Near Rochester, NY Has Its Very Own Private Golf Course [PHOTOS]

One of my favorite things to do in my free time is playing golf. I love Western New York because there are so many great golf courses in the region, including one in my backyard of South Buffalo (Cazenovia), but have you ever wanted a golf course that is literally in your own backyard?

The answer is clearly "yes," and there's a home not far from Buffalo that is exactly that.

This beautiful home in Webster, NY (just outside of Rochester) is listed for $300,000 on Zillow and it has its very own private golf course.

The course is big enough to practice your putting and chipping game, with the comfort of staying at your own private residence.

As for inside the home, this house features a custom-designed kitchen and the living area is gorgeous as well.

There are three bedrooms and bathrooms with a large master bedroom and a gas fireplace. The backyard has its own patio as well, so you can have spectators watch you as you play golf!

This home is currently for sale, so a buyer has the choice to turn the golf course into a standard yard, but I would absolutely not do that. I would keep that golf course and play it every single day...or at least every spring and summer day since it's still in New York. Maybe you can brave the snow.

Here are some photos, courtesy of Zillow.

