Watch New Trailer for Rush Movie ‘Cinema Strangiato’

Rush released a new trailer for their upcoming movie Cinema Strangiato: An Annual Exercise in Fan Indulgence, which is set for one-night only screenings on Aug. 21.

It was shot during their R40 tour, which took place in 2015 and turned out to be their final road trip before drummer Neil Peart’s retirement brought the band to an end.

You can watch the new trailer below.

Cinema Strangiato contains song performances along with previously unseen pre-show and backstage scenes, as well as new interviews with fans Tom Morello, Taylor Hawkins, Billy Corgan and others.

"This global fan event will give audiences a special look into some of the best performances from R40 Live, including songs such as 'Closer to the Heart,' 'Subdivisions,' 'Tom Sawyer' and more, as well as unreleased backstage moments and candid footage left on the cutting-room floor," distributors Trafalgar Releasing said in a statement. "As a special bonus, fans will get a glimpse into the madness and passion that went in to the making of Geddy Lee's new book, Geddy Lee's Big Beautiful Book of Bass – featuring a brand-new interview from the man himself."

Lee described the movie as “basically a way of celebrating the R40 tour. … I think the intent of the record company, in that regard, was just to create something that you can’t have at home. Going into a venue with a ton of other like-minded Rush fans and celebrating the final tour, as it were.” Tickets are on sale now.

Meanwhile, the band also confirmed a Clockwork Angels Tour five-LP vinyl box set, recorded during its 2012 road trip. It includes all 31 tracks performed over three nights plus bonus material, including a version of “Limelight” recorded during sound check. It’s presented in a telescopic box with a booklet and download code.