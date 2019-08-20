Get Dizzy at the New York State Fair With the Dizzy uNYcorn

Get dizzy at the New York State Fair. 1911 Established will debut The Dizzy uNYcorn, their follow up to last year’s runaway hit, The Tipsy Cow at the fair this year.

The Dizzy uNYcorn is a frozen drink made with the newly released 1911 Tropical Vodka. It's blended with lemonade and a floater of Curaçao. Whipped cream, colorful rock candy, a frosting dipped waffle cone and gumdrops create finish off the edible and drinkable unicorn.

Photo Credit - Jessica Montgomery

“We raised the bar for ourselves and wanted to top the Tipsy Cow at this year’s Fair. At Beak & Skiff, we believe in innovation and creating memorable and shared experiences for our fans -- not just another wine slushie.” The result is a colorful, boozy and whimsical frozen cocktail that screams ‘NYS Fair,’” said Eddie Brennan, President of Beak & Skiff and 1911 Established.

Wait. There's more. You can also enjoy an exclusive and limited edition hard cider collaboration with the NYS Fair. Sweet Apple, one of the brand’s first and most popular flavors, returns with a slightly higher ABV than before.

Photo Credit - Jessica Montgomery

In addition to frozen drinks, fans can also find a fully loaded Dinosaur BBQ Bloody Mary collaboration, as well as multiple flavors of 1911 hard cider and cocktails.

The New York State Fair runs August 21 - September 2. Learn more at NYSFair.org.