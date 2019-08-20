‘Holy S––-!’: Def Leppard React to Las Vegas Stage Set

Def Leppard have released a behind-the-scenes video shot as they prepared to launch their Las Vegas residency, which runs until Sept. 7.

In the clip, singer Joe Elliott is seen turning to the camera and saying, “Holy shit!” as he walks onstage while it’s being set up.

Bassist Rick Savage has a similar response, noting that it might be the biggest stage they’ve ever used, while drummer Rick Allen pretends to be upset that he’s the only band member who doesn’t have a laser spotlight set above him: “There’s a distinct lack of cone!”

You can watch the video below.

“We wanted it to be very different to the touring thing,” Elliott explains later. “And we get the chance to do that because we don’t have to strip it down every night. It’s going to be like going on a 12K run every night, which is fine.”

“I think it’s a very impressive stage set,” guitarist Vivian Campbell says. “It’s like a stadium act in a theater, and it’s going to look great.” Gesturing toward the area where the audience sits, he adds, “I just don’t know how we’re going to fill all this space!”

Def Leppard Hits Vegas: The Sin City Residency kicked off on Aug. 14, when the band unveiled a set list that included material it hadn't played in decades and two tracks never performed live.

“We may not do the same show twice on this one,” Elliott had said earlier. “We’ve got a ton of songs we’ve not played for a long time and others we’ve never played live. So we’re mixing those in with the ones that we couldn’t get out of the room if we didn’t play. We’ve never been scared of our hits. If you can’t handle the responsibility of a hit, then don’t write it.”