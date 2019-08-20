Don’t Miss The Last Late Friday At The Utica Zoo

Every Friday this summer the Utica Zoo has been extending their hours until 7p and adding extra perks to keep you around like beer and wine, great food by O'Connor's Moveable Feast, yard games and great music as well. This coming Friday is the last hurrah and even features live music by Lillie Ruth. Of course you're welcome to roam the zoo like normal also. Youjust need to finish your adult beverages in the beer and wine garden.