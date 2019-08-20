Say Goodbye to Summer With This Bash in Kirkland

The summer of 2019 deserves one last bash, and the Kirkland Town Library is throwing one for the books.

Their End of Summer Celebration this Thursday will have everyone's favorite summer treat (ice cream, of course!) and lots of animals from the Out of the Cage Petmobile. The Petmobile hosts a variety of animals, many of which come from neglectful or abusive homes. They currently have animals of all sorts, from a hedgehog to a bearded dragon to a number of snakes.

You can come meet the animals and enjoy one more great summer afternoon before school starts up. The celebration runs from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Kirkland Town Library this Thursday, August 22. Find all the details on the event's Facebook page.