Hunt Ghosts at Sylvan Beach Before the End of the Season

Summer is wrapping up, and so is ghost-hunting season at Sylvan Beach Amusement Park. There are only four more opportunities this year to tour the grounds with the CasperCops and hear the stories of the spirits that still roam the park after dark.

Photo courtesy of CasperCops

You'll start the tour with a quick walk through the park, but as soon as the sun goes down and everything is locked up, you'll start looking for paranormal activity. The park's website says a number of past tours have encountered paranormal situations, and they encourage everyone to bring phones and recorders to capture anything unusual along the way.

The CasperCops give their Park After Dark Ghost Tours starting at 9:30 p.m. every Friday and Saturday night throughout summer and August 31 is the last day of the season. Tickets are $20 and all of the information about the tours is on Sylvan Beach's website.