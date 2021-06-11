America, as a whole, honors those who have lost their lives while actively serving in the United States military each Memorial Day. In New York, the recently fallen are honored with a special 150 mile run each June.

Run for the Fallen is an event held the second weekend of June in which runners run nearly 150 miles across New York to keep the memory of those who fought and died while serving in the United States military alive.

The Run for the Fallen begins at the Veterans and 9/11 Memorials at the New York State Fairgrounds in Syracuse and ends at the Gold Star Families Memorial Monument in Albany, winding through towns along the way.

New York State Police at Troop C in Sidney warn motorists that participants in the Run for the Fallen event will be running this weekend, Friday, June 11 through Sunday, June 13, and that there may be traffic delays and certainly that motorists should keep a careful watch for runners.

Run for the Fallen runners will run for Syracuse to Clinton on Friday and you can see the route that the runners will take here. On day two, runners will run from Clinton to Sharon Springs following this route. And, on the final day of the run, runners will travel from Sharon Springs to Albany on this route.

New York State Police at Troop C in Sidney says that the second day of the run will bring participants through Otsego county and that there will likely be traffic delays along Route 20 from West Winfield through Richfield Springs and East Springfield beginning around 11:00 a.m.

