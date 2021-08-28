The United States and it's military suffered a devastating loss this week when a terrorist group known as ISIS-K engaged in a suicide bombing outside the Kabul airport in Afghanistan. By doing so, these monsters killed hundreds, included in those killed were 13 U.S. armed service members. That loss of life was the largest U.S. military loss of life since 2011.

The murder of 13 American soldiers has united everyone in mourning, which is something this country hasn't been for as long as I can remember. United. We are united in our sympathy for the family members of those who had their doorbells rang and we are united in our disdain for the circumstances surrounding their killings. One thing that is also uniting the nation is a gesture that is spreading to local restaurants, bars and breweries across the nation. It's also happening right here in Central New York.

Not knowing where the trend started or who began it, the idea is to reserve a table or a spot in the bar or restaurant in remembrance of the 13 brave men & women who made the ultimate sacrifice in defense of our freedom. Then, the establishment pours 13 beers and sets them around the table. The idea is to reserve a round and hold a table for those soldiers who won't ever be coming home. It's a way of honoring and remembering them.

Hopefully, several places will continue on this gesture and memorial and we can be united in mourning and remembering those brave souls. The U.S. Military announced the loss of the following heroes.

U.S. Marine, Sgt Johanny Rosario (25)

U.S. Marine, Cpl Hunter Lopez (22)

U.S. Marine, LCpl Kareem Nikoui (22)

U.S. Marine, LCpl Rylee McCollum (20)

U.S. Marine, LCpl Jared Schmitz (20)

U.S. Marine, LCpl David Lee Espinoza (20)

U.S. Navy, Maxton Soviak (20)

U.S. Marine, SSgt Taylor Hoover (31)

U.S. Marine, Cpl Daegan Page (23)

U.S. Army, Ryan Knauss (23)

U.S. Marine, Cpl Humberto Sanchez (22)

U.S. Marine, Sgt Nicole Gee (23)

U.S. Marine, Ricky Thompson (21)

You will never be forgotten. The following bars and restaurants have stepped up to the challenge.

Props Inn - New Hartford

Erin Eileen via Facebook

Cavallo's - New Hartford

Tom Cavallo's Restaurant via Facebook

7 Hamlets Brewing Company - Westmoreland

7 Hamlets Brewing Company via Facebook

Station 233 - Westmoreland

Station 233 The Simple Bar via Facebook

The Famous 727 Bar at Venice Pizzeria - Yorkville

The Famous 727 Bar at Venice Pizzeria

If you find any more places that are joining in the remembrance, feel free to send a photo to Andrew@wibx950.com or you can submit through the WIBX mobile app.

Get our free mobile app

Retired Cop Told to Take Down Thin Blue Line Flag or Leave NY Campground Eric Reynolds, a former officer with the Boyton Beach, Florida police department, was staying at the Thousand Trails campground in the Hudson Valley.

St Johnsville Girl Donates School Supplies to Keep Brother's Memory Alive Alicianna Bersani of St Johnsville, New York donated over 100 backpacks filled with school supplies to not one but two second-grade classes. Now she's starting a Christmas toy drive for kids less fortunate.

COVID Cannot Stop 15 New Restaurants From Opening in Central New York