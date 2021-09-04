If you're looking to squeeze in one last long weekend getaway before the season starts to change, I highly recommend considering a trip to Fall River, Massachusetts which is just under five hours from Binghamton.

Get our free mobile app

Did you know that Fall River, Massachusettes was where Lizzie Borden called home? Yes, that Lizzy Border. The infamous woman who may or may not have used an axe to murder her father and stepmother while they slept. Fall River is also home to the New England famous Hoo-Mee Chow Mein (my mouth literally started to water just typing that!).

Fall River is also home to the impressive Battleship Cove and even if you're not a huge fan of history, you will be completely captivated. Battleship Cove is a maritime museum and war memorial and home to the largest collection of World War II naval vessels and is home to the highly decorated battleship, USS Massachusetts.

At Battleship Cove, you'll be able to climb aboard and explore the Battleship Massachusetts, Destroyer Joseph P. Kennedy, Jr., Submarine Lionfish, and PT Boats 617 and 796. Each of these vessels is considered a historic landmark and you are free to walk through them at your own pace.

My family visited Battleship Cove this summer, spending nearly five hours there and we still didn't get to see everything there was to see. As I walked the various vessels, from time to time my hand would run along a wall, and instantly, electricity would run through my veins as I found myself thinking of the brave souls who'd also walked her hall except for them in was in the midst of a terrifying war.

If you want to allow yourself ample time to soak in everything, prepare to arrive first thing when Battleship Cove opens in the morning, or draw your exploring out over the course of two days. Battleship Cove does charge admission, but the price is truly worth every penny.

Explore Battleship Cove - Home to the Largest Collection of World War II Naval Vessels

LOOK: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving To find out more about how has the price of gas changed throughout the years, Stacker ran the numbers on the cost of a gallon of gasoline for each of the last 84 years. Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (released in April 2020), we analyzed the average price for a gallon of unleaded regular gasoline from 1976 to 2020 along with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for unleaded regular gasoline from 1937 to 1976, including the absolute and inflation-adjusted prices for each year.

Read on to explore the cost of gas over time and rediscover just how much a gallon was when you first started driving.

