2 Teens on Bikes Involved in Utica Shootout in Broad Daylight, Police say
Two teenagers on bicycles were involved in a shootout on Bleecker Street on Monday afternoon and are now facing several charges, according to Utica Police.
At this time, police don't think anyone was hit with bullets, but are still investigating.
Cops say just after 2:15 p.m. on Monday afternoon, a UPD investigator was on the 400 block of Bleecker Street and witnessed the two teens riding bicycles suddenly jump off the bikes and start shooting an unknown person near Bleecker and Second streets.
Both suspects, each 17-years-old, then fled, police say, but were apprehended soon after.
Officers say one teen was arrested near Mohawk and Jay streets, and was allegedly found in possession of a gun in his waistband. The other teen fled on a bicycle and was later caught near Mohawk and Jay. Cops say a search of the area yielded a loaded firearm on a nearby roof and believe it was belongs to the teen they were chasing.
Because of their age, the names of those charged is not being released. However, each has been charged with criminal possession of a weapon, criminal possession of a firearm and reckless endangerment, police said.
[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes only. Any charges or accusations of wrongdoing mentioned in the article are only allegations and the reader is reminded that all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.]
