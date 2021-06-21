Rome Area Residents Advised to ‘Move Indoors Immediately’ to Avoid Severe Storms

Severe storms are causing damage all across Central New York. The National Weather Service has issued warnings and watches in several counties throughout the area for high winds, hail, and lightning. They're even advising residents in the Rome area to move indoors.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for Oneida, Herkimer, Madison, Onondaga, and surrounding counties until 9 PM.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect for Southeastern Oneida County and Southeastern Madison County until 4:15 PM.

At 3:33 PM, a severe thunderstorm was located over Waterville, or 9 miles northeast of Hamilton, moving east at 25 mph. 60 mph wind gusts and quarter-size hail were reported.

The National Weather Service says hail damage to vehicles is expected and winds could cause damage to roofs, siding, and trees in the following towns:

Paris, Augusta, Waterville, Oriskany Falls, Bridgewater, Clayville, Hubbardsville, North Brookfield, Stockwell, and Hubbard Corners.

Anyone in those areas is advised to move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.

At 3:33 PM, a severe thunderstorm was also located near Delta Lake, or 7 miles northeast of Rome, moving northeast at 40 mph. 60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail were reported in the area too.

Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud-to-ground lightning are occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately if you're in Rome, Trenton, Boonville, Forestport, Steuben, Ava, Remsen, Holland Patent, Prospect, and Barneveld.

Tornado in Lee Center

Tornadoes are rare, but they do happen in Central New York. A small tornado touched down in Lee Center on Thursday, June 3. "This tornado was very unusual in that it came from a shower, no thunder was reported," the National Weather Service tweeted.

A 100-year-old barn on Pritchard's Farm, on Sulphur Springs Road in Lee, was leveled by the storm. Almost all the cattle had been moved to safety as the storm approached. However, one cow and a few chickens were lost. A raffle is being held to raise money for cleanup costs.

Credit - Dave Kaminski

