Rocks Found in Healthy Choice Power Bowls

Conagra Brands, Inc., is recalling approximately 130,763 pounds of not ready-to-eat chicken bowl products because the product may contain small rocks.

The frozen, not-ready-to-eat chicken bowl items were produced on Jan. 23, 2020.

9.5-oz. cartons containing “Healthy Choice POWER BOWLS Chicken Feta & Farro” with lot code 5006002320, UPC code 072655001800 and a best by date of 10/19/2020 on the label.

9.5-oz. cartons containing “Healthy Choice POWER BOWLS Chicken Feta & Farro, BOILS ÈNERGIE Poulet feta et épeautre” with lot code 5006002320, UPC code 072655003026 and a best by date of 10/19/2020 on the label.

The problem was discovered when the firm received consumer complaints about rocks being in the products and the firm then notified FSIS of the issue.

Consumers with questions about the recall or seeking a refund can contact Conagra Brands Consumer Care at 1-800-672-8240 or at Consumer.Care@conagra.com. Member of the media with questions about the recall can contact Daniel Hare, Conagra Brands Senior Director of Communication, at (312) 549-5355.