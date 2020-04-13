TOPS Supermarket Customer In Chittenango Tests Poistive For COVID-19

The Madison County Department of Health wants to make residents aware of a possible COVID-19 exposure at a local grocery store.

According to officials a customer at the TOPS Friendly Market in Chittenango tested positive for Coronavirus.

Madison County health officials say if you were at TOPS on April 5th from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. you should monitor your symptoms. Public Health Director Eric Faisst says,

After conducting an investigation to identify all close contacts of the individual it was determined this person had been to the Tops in Chittenango on that evening without wearing a face mask.

Faisst is recommending that anyone who goes into a public place should wear some sort of covering over their mouth and nose. He is also advising people to follow guidelines established by the Department of Health for those who go out in public.

Officials say,

Madison County is asking residents to not go out in public unless they have to, and if you need to shop for essentials or go to the park please limit your outings to the following days:

Odd Birth Year: Monday, Wednesday, Friday and April 12

Even Birth Year: Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and April 19.

If you must go out, you're encouraged to wear a mask and stay 6 feet away from others as best as possible.