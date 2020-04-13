Free Coffee For Everyone In CNY

As part of their customer appreciation program, everyone gets free coffee this month.

Stop into any Byrne Dairy location anytime time of day and get a free cup of coffee every day for the rest of April 2020.

Cindy McMullen/TSM

Byrne Dairy locations include:

New Hartford

Clinton

Whitesboro

Utica

Oneida

Hamilton

Mattydale

Chittenango

Cicero

Syracuse

Free Coffee for Essential Employees:

Fastrac is giving medical professionals, first responders, military personnel, police officers, firefighters, paramedics, doctors, nurses, hospital and medical staff, and medical researchers FREE COFFEE.

Starbucks is also saying thank you to brave men and women by giving them free coffee until May 3. Frontline workers can get a tall brewed coffee, either hot or iced, on the house at the drive-thru or takeout.

Keep up on the latest coronavirus news by clicking on 'Coronavirus Cancellations' and 'Coronavirus Latest' in the Trending Bar. Make sure to download our app and turn on notifications.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app