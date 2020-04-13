The Coronavirus Has Caused Casual Sex To Go Down

Are you still hooking up during the pandemic? You're brave. If you are social distancing, that means no new sex partners. If you're not in a committed relationship, this might be the time to get to know yourself better.

Although I’ve seen a few young rappers still accepting “Pull Ups," a dating app called CasualX did a survey and a lot of people aren’t hooking up because of COVID-19 concerns. Seventy-five percent of people in the United States were still willing to risk catching COVID-19 in order to hook up while 23% of people are saying no way.

This survey took place in six countries: United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Spain, Australia, and Brazil. With results differing depending on the country:

Credit: CasualX

Now, with more people are realizing the intensity of the current situation and staying at home, it has become even more of a challenge all around the world," said Jeffrey Cheung, co-founder of CasualX.

Has COVID-19 put your dating life on hold? Is it really worth the risk? We are supposed to stay home and avoid contact with people. In my opinion hooking up with some random person on a dating app, that you have no idea who or what they have been in close contact with doesn’t seem like the thing to do.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

6 People Who Have a #CuomoCrush