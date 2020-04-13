Win Cash With Money For Nothin’

Win Cash with us thanks to Money For Nothin'! You could win $1,000 every time we play and up to a $10,000 grand prize.

That's right, we've got dollars to reward you for social distancing, your personal stimulus package, a work-from-home paycheck. Ready to cash in?

How it Works

Do this right now: set your radio, download our app, or ask Alexa to listen to this station every weekday.

We'll give you 3 codewords throughout the day - 9AM, Noon, and 4PM.

Enter each word you hear on our station app.

We'll draw from all correct codeword entries and reward $1,000 every time we play

And one player will be randomly drawn for the biggest stimulus check anywhere, $10,000 - the more codes you enter, the better your chances

If you're heard some code words and ready to cash in, enter the winning words here.