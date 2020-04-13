Move Over Toilet Paper – This is the Next Product We’re Panic Buying

It seems like just yesterday the toilet paper shelves were empty everywhere. Gradually, we're seeing toilet paper return to shelves - but the next panic buy is just beginning.

The longer salons and barber shops are closed, the more hair dye and clippers have been flying off the shelves. According to WVLT, Walmart says those items have been flying off their shelves.

Just how much have sales increased? Hair clipper sales are up 166%, while hair dye is up 23% since April 4.

In New York, salons and barber shops have been shut for nearly a month - which is plenty of time for hair to become unruly - and your roots to start to show.

As you consider taking matters into your own hands, now might be a good time to remind you: you don't need bangs.