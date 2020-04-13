Check the Status of Your Stimulus Check on New IRS Website

When will you get your stimulus check? Now you can check with the IRS.

The IRS and US Treasury Department are launching a new website called Get My Payment, to help everyone check on the status of their payments. The new site should be available by April 17.

Get My Payment will provide people with the status of their payment, including the date their payment is scheduled to be deposited into their bank account or mailed to them.

If you want to receive money more quickly, you can provide bank account information to receive direct deposit rather than waiting for a paper check. This feature will be unavailable if the Economic Impact Payment has already been scheduled for delivery.

Eligible taxpayers who filed tax returns for either 2019 or 2018 and chose direct deposit of their refund will automatically receive an Economic Impact Payment of up to $1,200 for individuals or $2,400 for married couples and $500 for each qualifying child.

Non filing taxpayers must enter their information at IRS.gov to receive a check.

To learn more visit and see the latest updates, visit IRS.gov/coronavirus.