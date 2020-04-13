NASA Will Let You See What the Hubble Telescope Saw on Your Birthday

NASA will let you see what the Hubble telescope photographed on your birthday.

The Hubble telescope was launched into space 30 years ago, and since then, has been photographing deep space. NASA makes all the images from the telescope available to the public - and now, you can sort them by your birthday - so you can see exactly what Hubble photographed on your special day.

Just go to Hubble's page at NASA.gov, input the day and month of your birthday - and voila - you can see what Hubble saw.

It seems kinda silly, but it's actually pretty cool. These images are just one of hundreds incredible images from Hubble that NASA has shared. It's a great way to get your kids occupied while they're stuck at home.

To get started observing stars and other objects in the night sky, you can visit two great sites: In-The-Sky.org and TimeandDate.com (both are currently set for Utica - but you change them to your town) and they'll show you exactly which stars, planets, and satellites are visible above your head.