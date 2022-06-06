Would You Try These Unique Drinks at New Upstate New York Store

Mustard, pickles, and even bacon all belong on a hamburger. But in a soda? They are just three of the many unique flavors you can try at a new soda and candy shop in Upstate New York.

Rocket Fizz Soda Pop and Candy Shops was first opened in Califonia by Ryan Morgan and Rob Powells. Thirteen years later there are soda shops offering one of the largest selections of glass-bottled soda pops and retro candies all over the country, including in Lake George, New York.

We pride ourselves on carrying unique and fun products for people of all ages. When a customer enters a Rocket Fizz store they are visually overwhelmed by the amount of colorful inventory.

Unique Flavors

You can try all the flavors that would normally go on your burger. There's even a ranch soda.

Celebrity Sodas

It's not just food either. Drink a Farrah Fawcett, Marilyn Monroe, Babe Ruth, or even a John Wayne celebrity soda.

Great Outdoors

There are even flavors from the great outdoors including dirt and grass. Why anyone would want to drink those is beyond me, but you do you.

Yummy Flavors

It's not all dirt and mustard. There are several flavors that look tasty too like different versions of cake and pie. And who doesn't like cake and pie?

Old Fashion Candy

Let's not forget the candy. From Gold Rush to pixie sticks, you are bound to find something that will bring you back to your childhood.

Fastest Growing Franchise

Rocket Fizz Soda Pop and Candy Shop is the largest and fastest-growing soda pop and candy shop franchise in America. The new location just opened in Lake George on Route 9, across from the strip mall.

You can learn more at Rocketfizz.com or on the Lake George locations Facebook page.

