Remember Rocky, the owl that caught national attention after hitching a ride in the Christmas tree bound for Rockefeller Center? The little guy now has his own book based on his journey and the true meaning of Christmas.

Rocky, the Saw-whet Owl, was discovered among the branches of the 2020 Rockefeller Christmas tree that came from Oneonta, New York.

Credit - Ravensbeard Wildlife Center

The owl was taken to Ravensbeard Wildlife Center in Saugerties where it was nursed back to health before being released into the wild.

Rocky became so famous he got his own bobblehead at the Bobblehead Hall of Fame.

Bobblehead Hall of Fame

A limited number of Rocky mugs were even sold to benefit the Stevens-Swan Humane Society in 2020.

Photo Credit - Jerry Kraus

This year Rocky has his own book - The Christmas Owl: Based on the True Story of a Little Owl Named Rockefeller. It's co-written by Ellen Kalish, who took care of Rocky at the Ravensbeard Wildlife Center.

Credit - Amazon

When Little Owl’s home is cut down by people saying it will make a beautiful Christmas tree, she’s not sure she wants anything to do with Christmas, whatever that means. But then she is saved by a woman named Ellen, whose house is merrily decorated for the holiday, and filled with birds who need someone to care for them. Surrounded by kindness and helpful new friends, Little Owl begins to wonder if Christmas might not be such a bad thing after all.

The Christmas Owl book is available on Amazon.

