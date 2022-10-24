When Does World Famous Christmas Tree Light Up the Holidays in NYC

Get ready to rock around the Rockefeller Christmas tree. The official tree lighting ceremony has been announced in New York City to kick off the holiday season.

The holiday season will begin at Rockefeller Center on Wednesday, November 30. Crews will wrap this year's tree in 50,000 multi-colored, energy-efficient LED lights. It'll be topped with a Swarovski crystal star.

The "Christmas in Rockefeller Center" will air on NBC. Or you can see the 90th Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree in person. It'll be on display between West 49th and 50th streets and Fifth and Sixth avenues. It'll be lit daily from 6 AM to 12 AM and 24 hours on Christmas Day. On New Year’s Eve, it will be lit from 6 AM to 9 PM.

81st Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Photo Credit - Jemal Countess/Getty Images loading...

2021 Tree

No word yet on where the 2022 tree will come from this year. The 2021 tree, for the first time, came from the state of Maryland. It was cut down on Thursday, November 11, and arrived in New York City two days later.

2020 Tree

The 2020 tree came from Oneonta and was relentlessly made fun of on social media when it first arrived in Rockefeller Center.

Photo Credit - Rockefeller Center Photo Credit - Rockefeller Center loading...

Sad to Spectacular

But the joke was on everyone. The tree went from Charlie Brown sad to Rockefeller Center ready in a Christmas miracle, proving all you need is a little faith.

Photo Credit - Rockefeller Center/Getty Images Photo Credit - Rockefeller Center/Getty Images loading...

2022 Christmas Tree

No matter where the 2022 Christmas tree comes from, or what it looks like when it first arrives in New York City, we know from past experience that it'll be a beautiful symbol of the holiday season.

10 Years of Christmas Trees in Rockefeller Center Check out more than a decade of Christmas trees in Rockefeller Center.

10 Places to Cut Your Own or Get Pre Cut Christmas Trees in Central New York If a real Christmas tree is a holiday must in your house, here are several places to you can cut your own or get one precut. There's even a farm with colored Christmas trees.