You Won’t Believe Which Rock Legend Was Record Shopping in Glens Falls

I don't know what's more surprising-- that Robert Plant was spotted shopping at a record store in Glens Falls, or that there's still a record store in Glens Falls.

All kidding aside, it's pretty cool that the 73-year-old Led Zeppelin icon is still a fan of music. Because there he was, at Sweet Side Records on Thursday, June 4th. He reportedly bought several records before his show later that night at Saratoga Performing Arts Center. The British rocker currently tours with American bluegrass singer Alison Krauss as a duo.

"He's the guy. He's rock-and-roll Jesus. He's the dude. There is nobody higher than him. It's a big deal... It's unreal that he came into my little shop." -Sweet Side Records owner Ed Martuscello

Both customers and employees of Sweet Side Records were said to have been respectful of letting Plant browse without hounding him for pictures and autographs. Aside from a few fist bumps on the way out, it was said to be a very low-key affair.

When you think about it, there probably aren't a whole lot of moments where Robert Plant is "allowed" to be just a regular bloke. Martuscello said that by giving him space to just browse the store and blend in, it would increase the odds of the "Kashmir" singer coming back to the store in the future.

Martuscello did personally thank Plant for coming in, and Plant reportedly responded with a wink and a nod.

Robert Plant is currently on tour with Alison Krauss. For a list of tour dates, you can visit their website.

