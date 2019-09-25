Watch Ringo Starr Play ‘Yellow Submarine’ on Toy Instruments

Ringo Starr became the latest artist to show up on Jimmy Fallon’s “Classroom Instruments” feature, when he performed “Yellow Submarine” on The Tonight Show last night.

The former Beatles drummer was joined by Fallon and the Roots, who played instruments including a toy drum kit, plastic horn, melodica and even a yellow submarine shaker.

You can watch the performance below.

Released in 1966 as a double-A side with “Eleanor Rigby,” the Lennon-McCartney composition was the best-selling track of the year in the U.K., holding the No.1 position for 13 weeks. "Yellow Submarine" also reached No.2 in the U.S. and remains the best-selling Beatles song to feature Starr on lead vocals.

He’ll release his 20th solo album, What’s My Name, on Oct. 25, featuring a new recording of the John Lennon track “Grow Old With Me” featuring Paul McCartney.

Explaining he didn't hear the song until recently, Starr said, “I sang it the best that I could. I do well up when I think of John this deeply. And I’ve done my best. We’ve done our best. Paul came over and he played bass and sings a little bit on this with me. So, John's on [the album], in a way. I'm on it and Paul's on it. It's not a publicity stunt. This is just what I wanted. And the strings … if you really listen, they do one line from [the George Harrison song] 'Here Comes the Sun.' So in a way, it's the four of us.”