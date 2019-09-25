The Rome Free Academy Black Knights and Thomas R. Proctor Raiders football teams were selected as one of the 100 best high school rivalries and will face off in the 16th annual Great American Rivalry Series.

According to the Utica OD, the game will be played at 1:30PM on Saturday, October 12th at Proctor Stadium.

The Great American Rivalry Series will select an MVP from the game and award a college scholarship to a senior from each team. The winning team will receive the Great American Rivalry Series Championship trophy — presented by the United States Marine Corps, the official game sponsor."

Each year, select schools across the country are invited to participate in the Rivalry Series. This year we are lucky for two amazing local schools to be picked:

It's always schools that have always had the game, a traditional rivalry going back many years in which thousands of players, coaches and fans have participated. It is the game the whole community embraces, looks forward to and talks about all year long. The game where memories are made and then relived at high school reunions across America for years to come."

Who do you think will win this matchup?