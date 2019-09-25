Fort Stanwix Celebrating International Archeology Day

Fort Stanwix National Monument of Rome invites visitors young and old to learn more about the region’s past during its annual International Archeology Day Celebration.

This celebration will be held on Saturday, September 28th, from 10AM - 4PM. Rome Sentinel reports that activities will run from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. and are free of charge.

Scavenger hunts, a mock mini-dig and an archaeological tour of Fort Stanwix will be just a few of the activities for visitors of all ages. Archaeologists from around the state will be on site at the fort that never surrendered to talk with visitors and share some of their work, the event announcement added."

In addition to the artifact scavenger hunts, mock mini-dig and archaeological tour, visitors will be able to enjoy a barrel making demonstration along with challenging their observation skills by documenting reproduction museum objects. There will also be a ‘behind the scenes’ tour of the museum collection to hear about the ongoing work and see artifacts not on exhibit.