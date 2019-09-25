Ilion Free Public Library Celebrating Banned Books Week

Stop out at the Ilion Free Public Library this week and celebrate Banned Books Week.

This week of banned reading is being celebrated through Saturday September 28th. Banned Books Week is held all across the country and promotes celebrating the freedom to read.

Typically held during the last week of September, it spotlights current and historical attempts to censor books in libraries and schools. It brings together the entire book community — librarians, booksellers, publishers, journalists, teachers, and readers of all types — in shared support of the freedom to seek and to express ideas, even those some consider unorthodox or unpopular. "

The books featured during Banned Books Week at the Ilion library have all been targeted for removal or restriction in libraries and schools. While books have been and continue to be banned, part of the Banned Books Week celebration is the fact that, in a majority of cases, the books have remained available.