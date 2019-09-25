Congressman Brindisi Not Sold Yet On Impeachment Inquiry

Democrat Congressman Anthony Brindisi (NY-22) is not yet sold on a formal Impeachment inquiry against President Trump announced Tuesday by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Brindisi took to social media to react to the announcement made by the top House democrat.

Brindisi says, while the allegations stemming from a whistleblower complaint are incredibly concerning he believes the House members need more information before reacting.

A statement on his Facebook page reads,

The thought that any government official, especially our Commander-in-chief, would hold up foreign aid to an ally and suggest they investigate a political opponent, is a grave and troubling accusation. It is clear that this Administration needs to provide answers. The security of the United States depends on getting this right, and I have many more questions. Congress needs to see: 1. A transcript of the President’s call with Ukraine 2. The contents of the whistleblower disclosure 3. The contents of the Inspector General’s determination. We cannot play politics with our national security. We need to know the facts to fulfill our Constitutional duty.

Other local Republican colleagues of Brindisi, including Rep. John Katko and Rep. Elise Stefanik have shown opposition to the Impeachment inquiry.

Congressman Brindisi will be a guest on 'First News with Keeler in the Morning' on WIBX 950 AM at 8:30 Wednesday morning.