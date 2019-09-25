Registration Now Open For Boolermaker Kids Run

Looking to have your kids participate in a Boilermaker style Halloween run? Registration is now open for the Boolermaker kids run at the Utica Zoo.

The 2019 Boolermaker will take place on Saturday, October 12th , at 10AM for children ages 4-12. The Boolermaker at the Utica Zoo is the event that shows our youth "getting fit isn't scary".

Participation is free; however, pre-registration is required and the field will be limited to the first 250 runners.

Registration includes a runner gift bag and zoo admission for 1 child and 1 adult per registration. Additional tickets for zoo admission are available during registration at a discounted rate."

You can register online now.